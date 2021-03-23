Bitcloud Tops 1-Day Volume of $235.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $257,320.32 and approximately $235.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 69.6% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,749.15 or 0.99809984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00034362 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00011245 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.30 or 0.00381559 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.00283064 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.44 or 0.00668030 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00081220 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,089,179 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.