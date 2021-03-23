BitCoal Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 44.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $22,377.28 and $16.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.03 or 0.00400081 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

