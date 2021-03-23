Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $109.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

