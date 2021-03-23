Bitcoin Cash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.81 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $516.53 or 0.00944722 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.65 billion and approximately $2.81 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,674.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.23 or 0.00391829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00059582 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001400 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,687,981 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

