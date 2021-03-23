Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $1.26 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00002310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $235.44 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

