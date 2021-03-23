Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $35.68 or 0.00065292 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $624.87 million and approximately $352.65 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00252623 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00096139 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

