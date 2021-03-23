Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Down 34.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $76,681.68 and approximately $45.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 90.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

