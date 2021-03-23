Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $111,334.65 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00250186 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00063046 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00094705 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

