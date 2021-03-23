Bitcoinus Price Up 80.2% Over Last 7 Days (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $31,315.69 and $1,887.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 80.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,806.74 or 0.99749782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00034610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00078099 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001303 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003082 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

