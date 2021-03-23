BitDegree Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 69.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $2,657.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 117.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitDegree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00049014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.17 or 0.00616679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023642 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

