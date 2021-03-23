Bitradio (BRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $44,600.20

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $44,600.20 and $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,779,294 coins and its circulating supply is 9,779,289 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

