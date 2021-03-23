Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $365,655.48

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded down 97.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Bitsdaq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitsdaq has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Bitsdaq has a market capitalization of $365,655.48 and $564.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitsdaq Coin Profile

Bitsdaq is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

