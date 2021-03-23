Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $82,928.53

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $82,928.53 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 96.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.22 or 0.00352250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

