BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BB stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.
Several equities analysts have commented on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
