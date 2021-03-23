BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE:BB opened at C$13.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.55 billion and a PE ratio of -9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.15.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$44,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total transaction of C$341,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,962 shares in the company, valued at C$3,606,184.43. Insiders have sold a total of 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $654,480 over the last ninety days.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

