BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.15

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.15 and traded as high as C$14.16. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$13.42, with a volume of 1,856,357 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.15. The stock has a market cap of C$7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67.

In related news, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$44,640.00. Also, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$267,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,880. Insiders have sold a total of 42,100 shares of company stock worth $654,480 in the last quarter.

About BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

