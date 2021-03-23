BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,488 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.01% of BRT Apartments worth $15,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on BRT Apartments from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.