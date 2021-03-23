BlackRock Inc. Has $16.23 Million Stock Position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,488,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,518 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.40% of Genasys worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Genasys by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.