BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.79% of Apyx Medical worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 57.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 204,900 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 621,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on APYX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

