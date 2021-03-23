BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) to Issue — Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $15.64.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in various investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and issued by Arizona and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.