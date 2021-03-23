BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) to Issue — Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $15.64.
About BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund
