BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE MYF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,035. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.