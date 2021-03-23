BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0941 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MFT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. 11,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,334. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

