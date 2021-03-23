BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1024 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

NYSE:MQY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 83,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,381. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.