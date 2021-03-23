BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON BRNA traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 185 ($2.42). 280,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.60 million and a PE ratio of -16.82. BlackRock North American Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 113.44 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 191.29 ($2.50).
BlackRock North American Income Trust Company Profile
