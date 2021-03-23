BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BRNA traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 185 ($2.42). 280,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.60 million and a PE ratio of -16.82. BlackRock North American Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 113.44 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 191.29 ($2.50).

BlackRock North American Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

