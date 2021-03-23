Blockport Market Cap Achieves $2.23 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00024176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.05 or 0.00616337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00023393 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport (BPT) is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto . Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blockport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

