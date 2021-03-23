BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (LON:BHIB) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.43 Per Share

BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (LON:BHIB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income Plc B Share’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BHIB stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 93 ($1.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.86. BMO UK High Income Plc B Share has a 12-month low of GBX 56.25 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

