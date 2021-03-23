BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.43

BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BMO UK High Income’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BHI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 90 ($1.18). 17,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,384. The company has a market capitalization of £104.29 million and a P/E ratio of 50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.28. BMO UK High Income has a twelve month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

About BMO UK High Income

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

