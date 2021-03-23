BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.43

BMO UK High Income Plc (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BMO UK High Income’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:BHI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 90 ($1.18). 17,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,384. The company has a market capitalization of £104.29 million and a P/E ratio of 50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.28. BMO UK High Income has a twelve month low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 93 ($1.22).
About BMO UK High Income
Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK High Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK High Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.