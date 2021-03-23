Bob’s Repair Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,835.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $477,173.09 and $16,835.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00024688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.00 or 0.00624914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00067904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

