Bodycote (LON:BOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $848.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 848 ($11.08) and last traded at GBX 832.50 ($10.88), with a volume of 5892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 826 ($10.79).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 648 ($8.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,130.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 741.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 701.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Bodycote Company Profile (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

