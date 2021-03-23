Bonded Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.57 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Bonded Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $17.68 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00468341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00062671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00150555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.66 or 0.00808804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00051572 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Bonded Finance Token Trading

