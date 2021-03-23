Boolberry (BBR) Hits One Day Volume of $40.00

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 91% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Boolberry has a total market capitalization of $116,704.58 and $40.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boolberry has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Boolberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.45 or 0.00406558 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

BBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com

Buying and Selling Boolberry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars.

