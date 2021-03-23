Boosted Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $428,785.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $428,785.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 101.1% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $77.13 or 0.00138543 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.44 or 0.00467788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00063369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00150525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.96 or 0.00772282 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00075335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

