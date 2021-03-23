Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 471,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

BAH stock opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

