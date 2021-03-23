BoringDAO (BOR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.17 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $59.22 million and $9.17 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for about $717.70 or 0.01312675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00468651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00062510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00149129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00809525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00075227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,511 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

