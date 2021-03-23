Bottos Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Bottos has a market cap of $1.75 million and $99,629.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00617189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00067006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00023534 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.