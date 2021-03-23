botXcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,073.00 (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, botXcoin has traded 435.3% higher against the dollar. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. botXcoin has a market cap of $91.46 million and $17,073.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00024293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.02 or 0.00615862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00067161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023410 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

