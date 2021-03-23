Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,692 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,110.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,812.00 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,173.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,176.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

