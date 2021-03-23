BOX (NYSE:BOX) PT Raised to $25.00 at DA Davidson

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

BOX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 198,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,653. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. BOX has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 1,010.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 190,161 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the last quarter. Marcus Capital acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,567,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,397,000 after purchasing an additional 919,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

