BP Midstream Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,044 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 832% compared to the typical daily volume of 112 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 71,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,299. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.