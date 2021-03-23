BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to $29.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stolper Co raised its stake in BP by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in BP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

