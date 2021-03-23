Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Buys 7,208 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 9.1% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Anthem worth $247,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,366,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,960,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,708,000 after acquiring an additional 259,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,429. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.35. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.12 and a twelve month high of $359.14.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.29.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

