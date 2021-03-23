Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,759 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises 7.2% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 1.50% of Raymond James worth $197,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 136.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.09.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $117.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,890. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.89. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.76 and a 1 year high of $124.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.