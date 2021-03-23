Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,531 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for about 0.8% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Ryanair worth $22,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 1,412.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 317.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,602,000 after purchasing an additional 647,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 605.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360,167 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ryanair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,925 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,546,000 after purchasing an additional 290,956 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. Redburn Partners downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of RYAAY traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.25. The company had a trading volume of 941,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,029. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $118.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

