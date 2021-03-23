Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Has $116.63 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,184 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.3% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.64 on Tuesday, hitting $2,041.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,075.08 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,054.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,768.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

