Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Has $157.62 Million Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 221.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,568 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance accounts for approximately 5.8% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 2.58% of Credit Acceptance worth $157,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CACC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $1,497,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,462,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 40,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.80. The company had a trading volume of 246,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,249. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.07. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $210.67 and a 52-week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

