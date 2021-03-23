Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Has $266.78 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,596 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 9.8% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of HCA Healthcare worth $266,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,393,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after purchasing an additional 379,387 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.74. The stock had a trading volume of 53,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,265. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.34 and a 12 month high of $194.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

