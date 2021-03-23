Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Sells 241,694 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,318,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,694 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises 4.5% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of The Charles Schwab worth $122,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 670.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 318,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $63.36. 6,257,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,864,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $5,146,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,479,871 shares of company stock valued at $86,740,414. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.