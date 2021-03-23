Bread (BRD) Market Cap Reaches $29.01 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Bread has a market capitalization of $29.01 million and $4.28 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00049085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.37 or 0.00623943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00066472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00023458 BTC.

BRD is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

