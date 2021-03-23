Bret Steven Taylor Sells 803 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $173,407.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 948,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,748,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $263,993.36.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.00. 4,523,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,629,040. The firm has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

