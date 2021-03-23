Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.49% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $51,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,256 shares of company stock valued at $9,832,867. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $163.45 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.14 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.89, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

